Wokingham town mayor celebrates opening of new Indian street-food takeaway

“THANK YOU for being positive and coming to Wokingham.”

That’s the message from Wokingham town mayor Cllr Tony Lack as he cut the ribbon to declare Wokingham’s newest takeaway open.

Mumbai Wokingham welcomed customers for the first time on Monday, attracting a large crowd of people keen to taste its Indian street food.

The company’s specialities include a Mumbai Sandwich – toasted brown bread, topped with chutney, masala spices, vegetables and cheese – and Frankie’s – traditional rolls stuffed with spicy chicken or sheek meat.

There are also Indian burgers, served with chips, as well as curries ranging from the usual to the unusual.

The first 100 customers were able to take a sample bag home with them, which included Behl Puri, puffed rice served with onions, coriander and other spices.

They could also enjoy listening to the sitar being played and admire a tuk tuk that has been installed in the carefully decorated unit.

A sitar player entertains visitors to Mumbai Wokingham on its opening day Picture: Phil Creighton

Cllr Lack said: “We’ve been welcoming people back to Wokingham while they’ve been away as the shops have been shut. We’ve been amazed at the positivity that people have given.

“Thank you (Mumbai Wokingham) for taking over a unit, thank you for being positive, and welcome.

“Thank you for coming to our lovely town of Wokingham.”

The takeaway will be open seven days a week from 4.30pm until 10pm, except on Fridays and Saturdays, when it closes at 11pm.

For the moment, there is no seating due to coronavirus.

For more details, log on to mumbaiwokingham.co.uk or call 0118 375 0020