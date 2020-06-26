Wokingham Town Mayor enjoys shopping trip and encourages residents to do the same

THE WOKINGHAM town mayor is calling for shoppers to return to the town centre.

Cllr Tony Lack and his wife Claire have visited retailers, businesses and market traders across Wokingham to pledge their support.

Cllr Lack said: “It was wonderful to see the Wokingham town market on Saturday. The traders were all very positive about the recovery and reported that trading is getting back to what passes as normal.

“We’ve also had some lovely conversations with retail staff during our visits; they often mentioned that they were pleased to be open and to serve the public but also because the act of being at work was preferable to being locked down at home.”

Over the last few months, Wokingham’s retailers have adapted their services and offered online shopping and home delivery.

“Our ongoing appreciation goes out to those retailers that have been supporting our vulnerable citizens, and those who work in the caring community, not least the NHS,” added Cllr Lack.

“It’s at times like these with the coronavirus that we need our community most.

“Please join us in getting behind all the retailers and leisure outlets in our town and shop local. Never have those two words meant so much to the town as they do now.

“If we want our vibrant town back, and to see all the familiar faces and shops, now is the time for action.”