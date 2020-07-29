Wokingham Town Mayor has become an honorary Lion

YESTERDAY, Wokingham Town Mayor Cllr Tony Lack was inducted as an honorary member of the Wokingham Lions Club.

Celebrating outside the town hall today, club president Nigel Page and membership director John Cleary welcomed him to the club.

Mr Page said: “We are delighted to welcome town mayor Tony Lack as an honorary member of the Wokingham Lions Club.

“We have always been closely associated with supporting local charities and the local community. We greatly value working with both the Wokingham Town Council and the Wokingham Borough Council.”

Mr Cleary added: “The underlying principle of the Lions Club is to serve the community, and as a worldwide organization, it has been doing this for more than 100 years.”

Cllr Lack said: “It was such a privilege to be inducted into the Wokingham Lions by their President, Nigel Page, and Membership Director, John Cleary, yesterday.

“Wokingham town, not just the council, really appreciates the work that the Lions do year in, year out, to support local charities, by running some of the best events around.”

He added: “It is very sad that we were not able to enjoy the May Fayre, and we know that many other events will be at risk, but the success of the Great Woky Pub Quiz just showed what the Lions can do when they need to.

“I look forward to keeping up with the Lions and supporting them in their future events, whatever those might look like.”

For more information about the Wokingham Lions Club, visit www.wokinghamlions.org.uk or call 0345 833 7384