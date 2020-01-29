Wokingham town nursery celebrates outstanding verdict from Ofsted

STAFF at a Wokingham town nursery school are celebrating after an Ofsted inspection judged them to be Outstanding.

Meadow Nursery School in Murray Road was inspected just before Christmas, receiving the highest possible rating in all areas.

The nursery said that the Ofsted inspector highlighted its exceptionally committed manager and staff and their ability to create an inspirational, welcoming and nurturing environment for children.

The report also notes that children immerse themselves in activities, are eager to explore, investigate, find out new things and show an extremely positive attitude to learning.

Nursery manager Debbie Hill said: “We are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our staff was recognised by the Ofsted inspector.

“We are very proud of our setting, our nurturing ethos and strong sense of community clearly shone through.”