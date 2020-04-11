Wokingham town pub wins CAMRA’s pub of the year award

THREE Wokingham pubs battled it out to become the pub of the year before judges set sail for The Ship.

Just before the coronavirus lockdown, members of Berkshire South East branch of CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) made their verdict.

Judging was tight but, as Anthony Springall said: “It is very pleasing to report that Dave Jennings and his team at The Ship came out a well deserved top beating previous winners of the award, both of whom are fantastic pubs in their own right.

“It was only last year when The Ship was judged as the best community pub in the area, reflecting the huge amount of work done by the team to make the pub as inclusive as possible.

“Being judged Pub of the Year is the ultimate accolade that the branch can award a pub and it will now go forward to the regional round bearing in mind that Berkshire currently has the national winner in its midst with the Bell at Aldworth.”

The certificate will be presented to Mr Jennings and his team once the pandemic is over and pubs are allowed to open again.

Kevin Lenton, CAMRA branch chairman presented the award to The Rifle Volnteer’s Graham and Dawn Howarth

It wasn’t the only award the local CAMRA branch has issued recently.

A long service honour has been presented to Graham and Dawn Howarth in recognition of their 18 years’ tenure.

Mr Springall said: “The Rifle is a great example of an enjoyable community local, so they must have been doing something right for the last 18 years.”

The presentation (pictured) was made before the lockdown by Kevin Lenton, CAMRA branch chairman.