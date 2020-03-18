Wokingham United Charities launches new rounds of grant for community projects

Up to £10,000 available for projects that will benefit borough residents

Wokingham United Charities has announced its new grant programme is now open for applications.

Organisations are invited to apply for relief-in-need grants of up to £10,000, which could be funding for running costs, salaries, projects and capital expenditure.

The charity is particularly interested in awarding grants to local and grassroots projects that will help prevent or relieve isolation and loneliness, deprivation and homelessness in Wokingham borough.

By offering grant funding hope to aid bright ideas for community projects or extra-curricular activities for schools.

Grants can be applied for at any time and applications will be considered four times a year. Deadlines are as follows: April 30, July 31, October 31 and January 31.

Visit www.wokinghamunitedcharities.org.uk for more information.