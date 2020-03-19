Wokingham vegan market cancelled, but all others to continue confirm Town Council

THE WOKINGHAM vegan market has been cancelled for next month, but the Town Council have confirmed other markets will continue as usual.

Earlier today, Wokingham Vegan Market announced on social media that the event planned for Sunday, April 12 will no longer go ahead.

In a statement, event founder Sarah Zeneli said: “We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes, but Wokingham Town Council are closing their facilities due to the current situation; and the health and safety of our visitors is our utmost priority.

“This is an unsettling time for us all, not least for those in the events and retail industries, including our fantastic stallholders running their small businesses.

“We are keeping a close eye on guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation, and we look forward to returning with a bang as soon as possible. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

However, the Town Council were quick to reassure shoppers and traders that the four-day general market and monthly farmers market will continue.

A spokesperson at Wokingham Town Council said: “We will be continuing with the general market on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as the monthly farmers market.

“At this time, we believe it is the right thing to do to support the community. So we will still provide pitches for those traders that wish to attend.”

They added: “To safeguard our staff, we have decided to no longer provide physical support in terms of duty personnel on the weekends — which the Vegan Market falls under, as it is on a Sunday.

“The Town Hall will be closed to the public from Monday, in line with the Borough Council’s actions.”

The Town Council said they will continue to review the market operation, in line with the latest Government advice.