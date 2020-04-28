Wokingham Walk rearranged for September due to coronavirus

It IS with regret that the Wokingham Lions Club has decided to postpone the 5th annual Wokingham Walk, which was scheduled for Sunday 3rd May, due to the extended lockdown caused by COVID-19.

The Wokingham Walk will now take place on Sunday, September 6.

Walkers have a choice of three routes, which are five-, 10- and 15-miles, to suit a range of different challenges for those participating.

All routes start and finish in Howard Palmer Gardens.

All proceeds will be donated to Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Andy Slay, one of the original joint organisers of the event, said: “Obviously this a great disappointment, and we have held off postponing until now, in the hope that there would be some degree of lifting of the current lockdown arrangements, that might have let the event proceed.

“Charities have suffered enormously this spring, and I know that Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service desperately needs the money that the Walk would have generated.”

“Let’s all hope that we will be able to go ahead on Sunday, September 6, with even more people supporting this great cause by joining us and enjoying the countryside around Wokingham, on the various routes that we have put together,” he added.

To register in advance and pay by credit card, please visit the website, www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk.

Cost is £15 for age 18 and older, £5 for age 12-17, and free for children under age 12.

There will be a free Nature Trail included, to keep the children occupied, which involves looking for nature and wildlife along the route.

For more information on Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service, please visit the website, www.alexanderdevine.org.

Claire Mangers-Page

