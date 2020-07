A WOKINGHAM woman has been charged with drink driving.

Thames Valley Police said that they were called to Waterloo Road in Wokingham just after 12.30am on Sunday, July 26.

They were responding to reports of a road traffic collision in which no one was injured.

Paige White, 21 and of Rose Street, Wokingham, has been charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the limit.

She will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 20.