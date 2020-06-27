Wokingham’s Balti Palace currys favour with Grub Club

THERE was a double reason for the team running The Grub Club to be happy last week – they had special visitors and a special giveaway.

The scheme, run from Norreys Church, lets residents come in and take surplus food from cash and carrys, supermarkets and caterers.

Over the pandemic it has given away everything from loaves to blocks of cheese, in exchange for a donation.

Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, and his wife Claire popped in to the see the work first hand.

And while he was there, a team from the Sultan Balti Palace in Market Place donated more than 100 takeaway meals.

It said that the initiative aims to give back to Wokingham, who they say have been very supportive throughout lockdown. The restaurant has continued to offer delivery and collections, and is looking forward to welcoming customers to the Market Place restaurant when permitted.

Last week’s delivery to the Grub Hub featured some of its customers’ favourite dishes, including Chicken Tikka Masala and Mixed Vegetable Curry.

Rubiah Ali, director of the Sultan Balti Palace, said: “We are extremely pleased to be given the opportunity to help this fantastic initiative.”