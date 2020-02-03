Wokingham's new community shop is Just Around the Corner

IT’S BEEN a few years in the making, but JAC have officially opened up in Wokingham once again.

The community shop is located in a brand-new store next to the Sedero Lounge in Central Walk, Wokingham.

The previous location was demolished more than two years ago to make space for the new Peach Place development.

Lucy Zeal, the High Sheriff of Berkshire cut the ribbon for JAC’s official opening. Pictuire: Jess Warren

The shop sets itself apart from a traditional charity shop through its community focus and ‘pay what you can’ pricing.

With no price tags to be seen, customers can choose how much they give for each item.

Clare Revie, JAC Trustee, said: “If people take advantage of the ‘pay what you can’ pricing, then that’s on them.

“But really, this is a place where anyone can come, regardless of income, to find clothes and toys for their family.

Managing the store will be Chris Pape, who has worked with JAC for many years and is well-known across Wokingham.

“It’s a community shop,” said Ms Pape. “Firstly, it’s a place for young people to come and learn skills, and feel safe.

“Secondly it’s a community space because all of the stock and clothing is donated, and people can pay whatever they like.

“If someone wants to come in and get a bag of clothes for their family for 25p, they can. We won’t know what they paid.

“And finally, I am very conscious that my generations have not treated the environment very kindly, and so this place also is helping to stop clothing going to landfill, and reusing clothes.”

Trainees at the shop can gain qualifications while working.

“Through our training programme, we can help get people ready for work, and set them up with the confidence they need,” explained Yvonne Milligan, co-founder of JAC.

“The trainees can work towards AQA unit awards, which is a flexible way of learning that helps them choose units in their interests.

“Chris will help guide the course, tailoring it to individual needs. And they get a certificate for the unit awards completed.”

At the official opening of the shop, the Revd Nick Hudson, chair of Churches Together Wokingham and minister of Wokingham Baptist Church, led a blessing.

“Chris is motivated by her faith, and really wants this place to be a blessing to people. And that’s why she’s asking for God’s blessing on the shop,” he said.

“This shop is the realisation of a vision Chris has had since the first shop closed.”

Mr Hudson also read a Bible verse, John 10:9, “I am the gate; whoever enters through me will be saved. They will come in and go out, and find pasture.”

He added: “Our hope and prayer is that people will take away good things at whatever price they choose, that the customers may find life to the full, and that the young people working here will find confidence and life to the full.

“Let this be a place where the community is blessed, and equipped for a good life.”

Trustees and volunteers were joined at the opening by Cllr Bill Soane, Wokingham borough mayor; Lucy Zeal, the High Sheriff of Berkshire and Revd Nick Hudson, chair of Churches Together Wokingham. Picture: Jess Warren

Lucy Zeal, the High Sheriff of Berkshire, praised the charity’s work: “During my time as High Sheriff I have been focusing on young people and early intervention. I am privileged to support JAC through the Police Property Act fund.

“I am certain that young people will learn skills for the future here.”

Also at the event was Wokingham borough mayor, Cllr Bill Soane. He said: “Everything JAC does is amazing. This will really benefit the local community and the youngsters that lack that bit of confidence.

“This shop should work extremely well, it’s already started to get off the ground.”

Hoping for the new shop to flourish, Ms Pape added: “Everything we do here is for our community. But it has got to be sustainable. As a community we have to come together to make that happen. It has to be community invested.”

“And yes, I would love a bigger shop.”

Ms Revie added: “We really don’t want to turn away any donations, but at the moment we have no storage space for the stock.

“We’re stock rotating out of our volunteer’s car boots.

“We really need to find somewhere that we can store our donations, and would love help with that.”