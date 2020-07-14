Wokingham’s newest coffee shop: Starbucks opening soon

COFFEE lovers will soon have a new cafe in sight, as the council confirmed Starbucks will open in Elms Field soon.

Earlier today, Wokingham Borough Council confirmed that the fit-out will begin in the coming weeks for a new Starbucks in Elms Field as part of the town centre redevelopment plans.

It comes with the announcement that Pratts Pods and the Authentic Turkish Barbers are also moving to Elms Field retail units.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “The last few months have been a difficult time for business. Signing three new businesses, in the last few weeks, clearly shows that confidence in Wokingham has remained throughout this period and the town continues to have a bright future.”

Pratts Pods and the Authentic Turkish Barbers will be taking units adjacent to Aldi and the new Starbucks store.