Wokingham’s poetry reading station caller spreads the joy with video campaign

REGULAR visitors to Wokingham Station may already know of a poetry-reading station caller, but for those who have missed out – fear no more.

Tony Knight is a familiar voice for Wokingham commuters and has been recognised for his distinctive and cheery announcements.

Bringing his poetry reading to the masses, Mr Knight is now part of a Spread the Joy campaign which launched on Monday, April 6.

Starting last week, and continuing for a month, Mr Knight is working to put a smile on people’s faces through regular YouTube videos.

Launched by advertising agency Flamingo Punk, the campaign involved 10-minute videos to uplift the mind and tackle social isolation.

Company co-founder Amanda Baker noticed that she was missing her daily commute to work from Wokingham Station – and the poetry that came with it.

In a bid to cheer the nation, the Spread the Joy campaign began.

Ms Baker said: “Since moving to Wokingham a few years back, I can hand on my heart and say that my mornings aren’t that blue anymore because I’m greeted with an uplifting poem or two from a chirpy chap called Tony.

“Tony is the platform announcer at Wokingham station and has been working there for a good five years now.

“His mission is to make everyone that steps onto that platform, a little bit happier before they get stuck into their busy day.

“The poems he reads have become an integral part of people’s lives at Wokingham. When Tony isn’t there, I actually really care. In fact, I miss him. He brings happiness and joy to my mornings before I get sucked into my laptop screen.

“I actually call him my morning maker because no matter how anxious and stressed I feel about my intense day ahead, I know that I can expect a few minutes of calm and charm from the short poems he’ll read. Those few minutes mean the world to me.

“He hasn’t been able to read his poems to an audience for a little while now with the lockdown, so we’ve spent the last few weeks working with Tony – remotely of course – to bring his poems online for the world to hear and enjoy.

“I hope Tony makes your mornings with his poems as much as he makes mine.”

Project manager Niki Igbaroola said: “At this moment in time, people are missing the human interaction they usually have day to day. So we wanted to add some pep into people’s days with daily videos each morning.

“Tony chooses which poems he wants to read, so far he has read something related to Spring and soon there will be Easter ones.”

The campaign will introduce other creative people across the country as it progresses — united by building a platform of positivity during these uncertain times.

To watch the Mr Knight read poetry, search for Flamingo Punk on YouTube.