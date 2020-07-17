Wokingham’s Ship Inn award is ‘very much deserved’ says CAMRA expert

“The award is very much deserved,” says the secretary of Berkshire South East CAMRA.

The real ale loving organisation has voted The Ship Inn, in Peach Street, Wokingham, as its Pub of the Year.

Tony Springall was able to present the award to landlord Dave Jennings last week, after pubs reopened.

However, it was “without the normal razzmatazz as it had to be presented with full social distancing measures in place”.

He added: “The Ship Inn is already the holder of The Community Pub of the Year, this is the ultimate accolade that can be awarded locally and, in more normal times, would allow it to go forward to regional and national voting – another Berkshire pub, The Bell at Aldworth is the current national champion.”