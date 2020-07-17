The Wokingham Paper

Wokingham’s Ship Inn award is ‘very much deserved’ says CAMRA expert

by Phil Creighton0
Ship Inn reopening
The Ship Inn

“The award is very much deserved,” says the secretary of Berkshire South East CAMRA.

The real ale loving organisation has voted The Ship Inn, in Peach Street, Wokingham, as its Pub of the Year.

Tony Springall was able to present the award to landlord Dave Jennings last week, after pubs reopened.

However, it was “without the normal razzmatazz as it had to be presented with full social distancing measures in place”.

He added: “The Ship Inn is already the holder of The Community Pub of the Year, this is the ultimate accolade that can be awarded locally and, in more normal times, would allow it to go forward to regional and national voting – another Berkshire pub, The Bell at Aldworth is the current national champion.”

The SHip Inn Camra
Ship Inn landlord Dave Jennings with his award from CAMRA

