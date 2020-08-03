WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Great music to enjoy with our free Spotify playlist

By Chris Hillman

YOU CAN’T beat discovering new music – a song you’ve never heard before and then falling in love with it.

Our Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with a strong connection to Wokingham’s music scene – all designed to help you discover something new today.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Fish – Garden Of Remembrance

Scottish singer songwriter Fish is known for his extensive solo work as well as for his time with rock band Marillion.

He has a new album, Weltschmerz out in September and this single from the album has poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish combined with music that he wrote with local producer/songwriter John Mitchell. Check out the incredibly moving video to the song – www.fishmusic.scot

Laura Marling – Held Down

With Laura growing up in the local area and recently receiving yet another Mercury Prize nomination, this one for her latest excellent album, Song For Our Daughter, it must be time to include one of her tracks in this playlist. So here’s Held Down, the single she released from the album earlier this year – www.lauramarling.com

Lonely Robot – The Silent Life

This track and the new album that it is taken from (Feelings Are Good) was recorded at Lonely Robot main man, John Mitchell’s Outhouse Studios in Reading – www.johnmitchellhq.com

Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19

Chosen by Wokingham Music Club (WMC) founder Stan Hetherington as one of his favourite tracks he’s seen performed at WMC over the years — www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic

Voices From The Fuselage – Domus (Orchestral Arrangement)

Gorgeously re-imagined orchestral version of a track that had originally been on their, White Star Records released, second album ‘Odyssey : The Founder of Dreams’ – www.facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage

Duke Pearson – I Don’t Care Who Knows it

Wallen Bink is a new record label in Wokingham specialising in quality vinyl reissues of rare jazz recordings. Their first release is from this legendary pianist – www.wallenbink.com

Never The Bride – You’re Not Alone

Wokingham Music Club’s Stan Hetherington picked this track from the band as one of his faves from past club gigs – www.neverthebride.com

Selina and the Howlin’ Dogs – Music Is

A local band that, in lockdown, created a new community based video for this track – www.facebook.com/SelinaandtheHowlinDogs

The Paradox Twin – Planeta

Progressive Music Awards nominated (twice!) Reading based band on local record label, White Star Records – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Spriggan Mist – Magical Ways

This band, with their magical blend of rock and folk, have previously played at Wokingham Music Club and Wokingham Festival – www.sprigganmist.com