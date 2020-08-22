WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Make up for the lack of a festival with our FREE tracklist

MUSIC is the sound of summer, especially with festivals. In normal times, we’d be getting really excited about the August Bank Holiday and the Wokingham Festivbal, but it’s not to be this year.
But never fear, Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated a list to make up for it. The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene. There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone
You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic
Fred’s House – Walls And Ceilings
Taken from the band’s new four-track EP which has been receiving great reviews.
The respected RnR Magazine described it as ‘an effervescent collection of power-pop/fusion’, which could be said about the band too.
Fred’s House are an excellent live band with gorgeous vocal harmonies, wonderful melodies and very good musicianship. We were looking forward to them appearing at Wokingham Festival but hopefully we’ll be singing along to this song live in 2021 instead – fredshousemusic.co.uk
Cafe Chaos – Seventh Heaven
Here’s another band that we were looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival. Imagine sitting in the sun hearing the beautiful guitar playing of this track being played live.
The band are a group of musicians from Henley and describe themselves as a progressive rock / fusion band drawing on influences such as Pink Floyd, Camel, Focus (they were great at Wokingham Music Club a few years ago) and Gary Moore.
Late last year they released their debut album ‘Shifting Sands’ which features this track – cafechaos.net
Flutatious – Wendel the Witch
Festival faves who combine violin, flute, guitar, bass, drums and occasional vocals to produce an uplifting mixture of rock, celtic, folk, psychedelia and dance that you can’t stop yourself moving to – www.flutatious.co.uk
Crystal Jacqueline – White Horse Hill
This track is from Jacqueline’s latest album, A Prayer for the Birds which was released by Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic
Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful
As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Wokingham Festival – gemmadorsett.com
Zach Johnson – Mississippi
Taken from the live EP Songs from the Riverhouse Barn by this up-and-coming local indie/folk singer songwriter who has appeared at WMC and Wokingham Festival www.zjohnsonmusic.com
Fish – Garden Of Remembrance
This is the latest single from the forthcoming album Weltschmerz. With poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish, the music for the single was co-written with local musician John Mitchell– www.fishmusic.scot
Laura Marling – Held Down
Laura grew up in the local area and has achieved great success with her music. This track is from her Mercury Prize nominated album, Song For Our Daughter. www.lauramarling.com
Lonely Robot – The Silent Life
This track was recorded at Lonely Robot main man, John Mitchell’s Outhouse Studios in Reading www.johnmitchellhq.com
Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19
Chosen by WMC founder Stan Hetherington as one of his favourite tracks he’s seen performed at WMC over the years – www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic