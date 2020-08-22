WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Make up for the lack of a festival with our FREE tracklist

MUSIC is the sound of summer, especially with festivals. In normal times, we’d be getting really excited about the August Bank Holiday and the Wokingham Festivbal, but it’s not to be this year.

But never fear, Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated a list to make up for it. The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene. There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Fred’s House – Walls And Ceilings

Taken from the band’s new four-track EP which has been receiving great reviews.

The respected RnR Magazine described it as ‘an effervescent collection of power-pop/fusion’, which could be said about the band too.

Fred’s House are an excellent live band with gorgeous vocal harmonies, wonderful melodies and very good musicianship. We were looking forward to them appearing at Wokingham Festival but hopefully we’ll be singing along to this song live in 2021 instead – fredshousemusic.co.uk

Cafe Chaos – Seventh Heaven

Here’s another band that we were looking forward to seeing at Wokingham Festival. Imagine sitting in the sun hearing the beautiful guitar playing of this track being played live.

The band are a group of musicians from Henley and describe themselves as a progressive rock / fusion band drawing on influences such as Pink Floyd, Camel, Focus (they were great at Wokingham Music Club a few years ago) and Gary Moore.

Late last year they released their debut album ‘Shifting Sands’ which features this track – cafechaos.net

Flutatious – Wendel the Witch

Festival faves who combine violin, flute, guitar, bass, drums and occasional vocals to produce an uplifting mixture of rock, celtic, folk, psychedelia and dance that you can’t stop yourself moving to – www.flutatious.co.uk

Crystal Jacqueline – White Horse Hill

This track is from Jacqueline’s latest album, A Prayer for the Birds which was released by Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful

As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Wokingham Festival – gemmadorsett.com

Zach Johnson – Mississippi

Taken from the live EP Songs from the Riverhouse Barn by this up-and-coming local indie/folk singer songwriter who has appeared at WMC and Wokingham Festival www.zjohnsonmusic.com

Fish – Garden Of Remembrance

This is the latest single from the forthcoming album Weltschmerz. With poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish, the music for the single was co-written with local musician John Mitchell– www.fishmusic.scot

Laura Marling – Held Down

Laura grew up in the local area and has achieved great success with her music. This track is from her Mercury Prize nominated album, Song For Our Daughter. www.lauramarling.com

Lonely Robot – The Silent Life

This track was recorded at Lonely Robot main man, John Mitchell’s Outhouse Studios in Reading www.johnmitchellhq.com

Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19

Chosen by WMC founder Stan Hetherington as one of his favourite tracks he’s seen performed at WMC over the years – www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic