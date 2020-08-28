WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Music that you would have enjoyed had Wokingham Festival taken place

THERE’S no two ways about it, this weekend we’ll be missing the Wokingham Festival. But never fear, Chris Hillman from White Star Records has some tracks to help us feel like it’s still happening.

All you have to do is visit Spotify, sit back and relax.

Chris’s Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene, including the Festival at Cantley Park.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Wille & The Bandits – Find My Way

Here’s a dynamic four-piece band with a powerful immense sound that showcases their fresh approach to blues rock music. They’ve developed

a reputation as one of the best live acts around and were due to headline the final day of Wokingham Festival this year. While we, sadly, now have to wait to get the chance to see the band live again we’ll carry on enjoying their latest album, Paths, from which this track is taken – www.willeandthebandits.com

Warmrain – Here Comes The Rain Again

This band based around singer songwriter Leon J Russell and were due to play Wokingham Festival this year for the first time, playing tracks from their acclaimed debut album, Back Above The Clouds. The album features naturally structured rock music with infectious melodies and lyrics that really move you. The album also features this beautiful cover of the Eurythmics classic as you’ve never heard it before — warmrainband.com

Fred’s House – Walls And Ceilings

From their self-titled EP here’s an excellent live band with gorgeous vocal harmonies and very good musicianship, who were also due to be at Wokingham Festival — fredshousemusic.co.uk

Cafe Chaos – Seventh Heaven

Another from the festival. The band are a group of excellent musicians from Henley who describe themselves as a progressive rock / fusion band, with a track from their debut debut album Shifting Sands — cafechaos.net

Flutatious – Wendel the Witch

Festival faves who combine violin, flute, guitar, bass, drums and occasional vocals to produce an uplifting mixture of rock, celtic, folk, psychedelia and dance that you can’t stop yourself moving to — www.flutatious.co.uk

Crystal Jacqueline – White Horse Hill

This track is from Jacqueline’s latest album A Prayer for the Birds, which was released by Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records — www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful

As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Wokingham Festival —www.gemmadorsett.com

Zach Johnson – Mississippi

Taken from the live EP Songs from the Riverhouse Barn by this up-and-coming local indie/folk singer songwriter who has appeared at WMC and Wokingham Festival. www.zjohnsonmusic.com

Fish – Garden Of Remembrance

Latest single from forthcoming album Weltschmerz’ With poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish, the music for the single was co-written with local musician John Mitchell — www.fishmusic.scot