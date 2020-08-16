WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Music to watch the Festival go by …

IN A normal year, we’d be getting excited about Wokingham Festival, but, you know, that virus … Never mind – Chris Hillman from White Star Records has curated a list to make up for it.

The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

There’s a range of musical styles to enjoy meaning that there’s something for everyone

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Flutatious – Wendel the Witch

Usually at this time of year Wokingham Festival would be just a few weeks away but sadly not this year. However, here’s a track from the Fluctuations EP by festival and Wokingham Music Club favourites, Flutatious. They were due to play the main stage again this year but we’ll look forward to seeing them next year instead. They are a band that combine violin, flute, guitar, bass, drums and occasional vocals to produce an uplifting mixture of rock, celtic, folk, psychedelia and dance that you can’t stop yourself moving to – www.flutatious.co.uk

Crystal Jacqueline – White Horse Hill

Continuing the Wokingham Festival theme, here’s an artist that was due to be playing on the Wokingham Music Club stage this year. This track is from Jacqueline’s latest album, A Prayer for the Birds which was released by Wokingham-based Mega Dodo Records.

The album was written by Jacqueline’s partner and musical director Icarus Peel and was inspired by their shared love of nature and the environment – www.facebook.com/crystaljacquelinemusic

Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful

As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Wokingham Festival – www.gemmadorsett.com

Zach Johnson – Mississippi

Taken from the live EP Songs from the Riverhouse Barn by this up-and-coming local indie/folk singer songwriter who has appeared at WMC and Wokingham Festival – www.zjohnsonmusic.com

Fish – Garden Of Remembrance

This is the latest single from the forthcoming album Weltschmerz. With poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish, the music for the single was co-written with local musician John Mitchell– www.fishmusic.scot

Laura Marling – Held Down

Laura grew up in the local area. This track is from her Mercury Prize nominated album, Song For Our Daughter – www.lauramarling.com

Lonely Robot – The Silent Life

This track and the new album that it is taken from (Feelings Are Good) was recorded at Lonely Robot main man, John Mitchell’s Outhouse Studios in Reading – www.johnmitchellhq.com

Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19

Chosen by Wokingham Music Club founder Stan Hetherington as one of his favourite tracks he’s seen performed at the venue over the years – www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic

Voices From The Fuselage – Domus (Orchestral Arrangement)

Gorgeously re-imagined orchestral version of a track that had originally been on their, White Star Records-released, second album Odyssey: The Founder of Dreams – www.facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage

Duke Pearson – I Don’t Care Who Knows it

Wallen Bink is a new record label in Wokingham specialising in quality vinyl reissues of rare jazz recordings. Their first release is from this legendary pianist – www.wallenbink.com