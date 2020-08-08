WOKINGHAM’S TOP 10: Perfect listening for a summer’s day

ANOTHER week and another selection of great tracks for you to enjoy listening to on a summer’s day, all compiled by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

As usual, our Wokingham Loves Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists all with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

And Chris wants you to discover the diverse scene that makes Wokingham special, so there is a range of genres to enjoy.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Gemma Dorsett – Broken, Blessed & Beautiful

Here’s a track chosen by local photographer, Andrew Merritt, from some of his fave artists that he’s photographed at Wokingham gigs – including this fab picture of Gemma. She is an excellent vocalist who combines power, energy and emotion into her performances and this track is one of her single releases. As well as her solo work, Gemma also fronts the blues/rock band Eleven:11 who went down a storm at last year’s Wokingham Festival – www.gemmadorsett.com

Zach Johnson – Mississippi

We are being spoilt this week as here’s another fine choice from Andrew Merritt. Taken from the live EP Songs from the Riverhouse Barn that was released earlier this year, the track shows the talent of this up and coming local indie/folk singer-songwriter who has appeared at Wokingham Music Club on a number of occasions. Zach has released a few singles and EP’s so far and all are well worth a listen – www.zjohnsonmusic.com

Fish – Garden Of Remembrance

This is the latest single from the forthcoming album Weltschmerz. With poignant and personal lyrics written by Fish, the music for the single was co-written with local musician John Mitchell – www.fishmusic.scot

Laura Marling – Held Down

Laura grew up in the local area and has achieved great success with her music. This track is from her Mercury Prize nominated album, Song For Our Daughter. – www.lauramarling.com

Lonely Robot – The Silent Life

This track and the new album that it is taken from (Feelings Are Good) was recorded at Lonely Robot main man, John Mitchell’s Outhouse Studios in Reading – www.johnmitchellhq.com

Lewis and Leigh – The 4.19

Chosen by Wokingham Music Club (WMC) founder Stan Hetherington as one of his favourite tracks he’s seen performed at WMC over the years – www.facebook.com/lewisandleighmusic

Voices From The Fuselage – Domus (Orchestral Arrangement)

Gorgeously re-imagined orchestral version of a track that had originally been on their, White Star Records released, second album Odyssey: The Founder of Dreams – www.facebook.com/VoicesFromTheFuselage

Duke Pearson – I Don’t Care Who Knows it

Wallen Bink is a new record label in Wokingham specialising in quality vinyl reissues of rare jazz recordings. Their first release is from this legendary pianist – www.wallenbink.com

Never The Bride – You’re Not Alone

Wokingham Music Club’s Stan Hetherington picked this track from the band as one of his faves from past club gigs – www.neverthebride.com

Selina and the Howlin Dogs – Music Is

A local band that, in lockdown, created a new community-based video for this track – www.facebook.com/SelinaandtheHowlinDogs