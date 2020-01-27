Wokingham's unique Unwrapped Home is unwrapped and open for viewing

YOU only normally see exposed beams in historic properties, but a Wokingham housebuilding firm is making history with its modern property that exposes even more.

Bovis Homes has created the Unwrapped Home, a special showcase to its building works on the Matthewsgreen development.

Unlike usual showhomes which are beautifully decorated to help visitors understand what a home could be like when they move in, the Unwrapped Home at Emmbrook Place takes the visitor through the different stages of its construction; from bricklaying in one room, to roof and floor beams in another, to the completed show bedroom with information boards in each room displaying the intricacies of the development stages.

Last Thursday, Bovis Homes welcomed VIPs to officially open the special educational home.

The home, is open to the public, but also used as a training tool for Bovis Homes’ new apprentices and staff members.

Additionally, it will be an exhibition piece for local schools and colleges as it sits next door to the brand new Learning Centre which provides information and statistics for pupils, students, teachers, housebuilder colleagues and all those who want to know more about the build process.

The home is from the Spruce style, part of Bovis Homes’ new Phoenix homes collection. The range is named after British trees and focus on well-proportioned exteriors with light and flow on the inside.

Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for housing and deputy leader at Wokingham Borough Council, officially opened the home with James Dunne, managing director of Bovis Homes Southern Counties, and were joined by local councillors The Wokingham Paper editor Phil Creighton who toasted the occasion with coffee and cake.

Mr Dunne said: “We are delighted to launch this special show home, the Unwrapped Home, at Emmbrook Place and to see how many will benefit from this unique project. This is a first for us and we can’t wait to take more families, homeowners, industry experts and pupils and students around, so they can see for themselves the different stages of construction and the journey Bovis Homes goes through to deliver properties of the highest quality.

“The Education Centre is there to offer more information on the Unwrapped Home and to serve as a meeting place and hub for those who want to find out more about our projects and wide range of properties.”

Cllr Kaiser added: “It’s been really interesting to visit the Unwrapped Home. Buying a house is the most major investment anyone makes in their life so it’s great to see developers and housebuilders taking the quality of new homes so seriously.”

For more details, or to making an appointment to view the Unwrapped Home and Education Centre email communities@cratus.co.uk