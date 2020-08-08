Wokingham’s WADE receives boost from housebuilder – and there’s still time to enter its new 150 Club draw

A WOKINGHAM charity has been given a helping hand thanks to a housebuiler.

Last week, David Wilson Homes Southern sent a cheque for £1,000 to WADE, the Wokingham and District Association for the Elderly.

The charity’s doors are currently closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but in normal times it offers day care for the borough’s older residents, including meals, entertainment and the chance to be around friendly faces.

The donation will help the team prepare the Reading Road centre for re-opening to its members in the near future. To do this, they will need to take the necessary steps in regards to providing essential PPE for staff during the pandemic. This includes buying hand sanitiser, gloves, masks, face shields and aprons.

Debra Pahalka, Wade Centre Manager, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of everyone at Wade to David Wilson Homes for thinking of us, particularly at this time of crisis, when donations are so gratefully received.

“This funding ensures that the day centre can re-open again soon for the elderly community of Wokingham and surrounding areas, many of whom are lonely and isolated, and rely on it so greatly.

“David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund scheme is fantastic and it’s wonderful to see a large organisation supporting smaller, local charities who are in great need of extra funding for survival.”

As well as providing healthy meals for the elderly, it also offers physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropody and hairdressing services.

David Wilson Homes Southern said it was delighted to help.

Paul Crispin, its managing director, said: “As a leading homebuilder, we strive to support the communities around our developments as much as possible.

“We’re so happy to be able to support the excellent work Wade does through our Community Fund scheme and hope to see them back open soon.”

n WADE is launching a 150 Club. There are 150 spots available, at a cost of £10 per month.

If the scheme is full, it will award prizes of £300, £150 and £75, with £75 bonuses in June and December. These can be claimed by the ticket holder or donated back to WADE.

The first draw is intended to take place on Friday, August 28, with the closing date for entry August 14. It will then be held on the last Friday of the month, with the results published in Wokingham.Today the following week.

To sign up to the draw, to make a donation or for more details, email Wade150club@wadecentre.org.uk