Woman sexually assaulted as she walks through town centre street

Attack happened around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 2 - police appealing for witnesses

A WOMAN was assaulted as she walked through a Reading town centre street and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 7.20pm on Sunday, February 2, on Bridge Street close to the House of Fraser store.

The victim is in her 20s, and Thames Valley Police said that she was approached by a man who then inappropriately touched the victim over her clothing before leaving.

The offender is described as white, aged in his thirties, of average build with blonde hair.

He was wearing a green khaki hooded top and black tracksuit bottoms.

A member of the public tried to detain the offender before he made his escape.

Investigating officer PC Dale Halford, who based at Reading police station, said: “This was a distressing incident which left the victim shaken, but thankfully unhurt.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have dash-cam footage from around the time, to please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43200039319.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the person who tried to stop the offender from running off, and so please if this was you, make contact with us.

“You can also make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”