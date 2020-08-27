Woodcray Meadows: Residents cry victory as planning inspector rejects Gladmans housing appeal

VICTORY has been declared by Wokingham residents, after an appeal to build 217 homes on Woodcray Meadows was rejected by the planning inspectorate.

It was the second application by property developer Galdmans to build on countryside off Finchampstead Road.

Members of the Save Woodcray Countryside Campaign (SWC) Group said it has been a three-and-a-half year battle between the council and residents against Gladmans.

Campaigners previously protested the development by tying yellow ribbons to trees, gates and fences along the road.

Councillors across Evendons and Wescott wards openly opposed the plans, including then council leader Julian McGhee-Sumner.

Clarissa Flynn from SWC Group said: “This is a fantastic result and a huge relief to everyone who has helped in our campaign.

“We would like to thank all the residents who wrote to object to these plans and to the councillors who supported our battle against Gladmans.

“We would also like to thank Mark Mark Croucher, his team at Wokingham Borough Council and our barrister, Sasha White QC, who put forward such a compelling case at the appeal.

“We hope that the green spaces at Woodcray can now be protected for future generations.”

In his decision, planning inspector Jonathan Manning said: “Overall, the level of harm that would result from the scheme is very substantial.”

Reasons for the refusal included lack of local amenities, loss of protected oak trees on Finchampstead Road, traffic congestion and limited bus services.

The first application rejected was for for 250 homes.