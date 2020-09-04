Woodley-based breast cancer charity founder calls on others to join the Chemogiftbags campaign

A WOODLEY breast cancer support charity is appealing for help from people who have been through the process of chemotherapy.

Chemogiftbags will be marking its fifth anniversary this October, in line with breast cancer awareness month.

The charity wants to celebrate the occasion with messages of reassurance and support from people who have previously been treated for breast cancer.

Founder Lynne Shipton said the coronavirus lockdown has left those undergoing treatment feel more isolated than before.

She told Wokingham.Today: “Lockdown has added to many people’s anxiety when it comes to their diagnosis. But we want people to know it’s okay, and they can get through this.

“Covid-19 is keeping people away from each other but we want to bring them together virtually.”

Ms Shipton is now working with Wargrave-based company, Honesti, to launch a video campaign uniting people facing breast cancer.

Some of the items that go into a Chemogiftbag

She said: “We know from experience ourselves that hearing how others have coped and got through chemotherapy can really help to take away some fear and surprises when facing this daunting treatment.

“Being prepared and hearing about personal experiences could really make a difference.

“If you think this is something you can do, no matter how long or short your video, showing your face or not, please get in touch with us.”

This year, Ms Shipton estimates Chemogiftbags will have supported 200 people in their diagnosis.

She said this is usually a lot higher, but during the height of the pandemic, the charity paused its services as the risk of infection to chemotherapy patients was too high.

Now, it has resumed services and is back distributing gift bags to people across the Thames Valley.

The bags include toiletries and bag, black nail varnish — thought to protect the nail bed during treatment — a pill box, stationary, hats and scarves, fluffy socks, blankets, lip balm, a gentle comb and a thermometer among other things.

Anyone who wants to apply for a bag for themself or a loved one can do so at: chemogiftbags.org

The charity also welcomes donations via its website.