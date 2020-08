HEALTHY BODIES can make good business sense, so a session next week will help.

Dale Strickland-Clark will speak about the importance of a balanced gut when he addresses the virtual meeting of Woodley Business Club.

Although originally a photographer, he retrained as a hypnotherapist and is an expert in nutrition.

The virtual event starts at 8pm on Wednesday, August 26.

For details, visit www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk