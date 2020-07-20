The Wokingham Paper

Woodley Business Club to look at importance of branding during online meeting

by John Wakefield0
Stephanie Cronin from Summers Photography
BRANDING will be the subject for a virtual networking event next week.

Members of the Woodley Business Club will be gathering online on Wednesday, July 22, where they will hear Stephanie Cronin talk about the importance of corporate identity and how to use it.

The session includes a look at photos – Stephanie runs Summers Photography – and how they can be used to help present a coherent brand across all platforms.

The event runs from 8pm, and new members will be welcome.

For more details, visit: www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk

