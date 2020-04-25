Woodley Carnival cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

THE LATEST casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic is Woodley Carnival, which would have celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.

The event was due to take place on Saturday, June 13, along with a series of special events in the run-up to the big day.

The event is a highlight in Woodley’s calendar and includes a colourful procession through the streets of the town. Hundreds take part including local schools, dance schools, marching bands and community groups.

The carnival itself usually features stalls from local grassroots organisations, charities and businesses, a classic car show and a fairground.

In the evening there is a Party In The Park concert.

But organisers have pulled the plug over health concerns caused by the coronavirus. It is expected that even if lockdown conditions have been lifted, social distancing will still be in place on the date of the carnival.

An email has been sent to supporters explaining the decision.

“We can not believe we are having to say this but following latest COVID-19 information the Carnival Committee has made the decision to cancel this year’s Community Carnival on 13 June 2020 and all associated events,” it says.

“The committee is disappointed they will not be able to share the 60-year celebrations with you in June as planned, however, look forward to joining you for next years Carnival on Saturday 12 June.”

The cancellation means that the event will run at a loss this year.

“The committee has made the decision to refund all purchased stalls, adverts and sponsorship packages to support our local groups, businesses and charities affected,” the group’s email reads.

For more details, log on to https://www.woodleycarnival.org.uk/pages/home