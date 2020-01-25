Woodley chemist to close this spring

Customers being advised to use the Winnersh branch in Sainsbury's

A CHEMIST is Woodley town centre will close this spring – and customers are being told to go to Winnersh instead.

Lloyd’sPharmacy, which has a branch in Library Parade, is to shut on Monday, March 9.

Customers who use the store are being given a letter outlining the news.

There are two other similar stores in the Crockhamwell Road shopping precinct. Superdrug offers a range of over the counter medical products, while the Boots store has an instore pharmacy, which is open seven days a week.

Posters have been placed in the windows of the Woodley branch of Lloyd’sPharmacy Picture: Phil Creighton

There are concerns from some commentators on social media that the branch of Boots will not be able to cope with the extra demand.

When LloydsPharmacy moves out, it will see more empty shops in Library Parade. Card shop HF Newberry moved out last year, while the branch of Brown Bag is now Crumbs Coffee.

The Woodley branch of HF Newberry has also closed on the same parade

The letter to Lloyd’sPharmacy customers reads:

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank you for your continued custom, however, we are writing to inform you that your local LloydsPharmacy at Unit 1 & 2 Library Parade, Woodley, Reading, Berkshire, RG5 3LX will be closing on 9th March 2020.

Please be assured that your healthcare will remain our number one priority and you can continue to enjoy all our services just a short distance away at Winnersh In Sainsbury’s, King Street Lane, Winnersh, Berkshire, RG41 5AR (please see map overleaf).

Customers of Lloyd’sPharmacy are being encouraged to go to Sainsbury’s at Winnersh Picture: Phil Creighton

Your prescription

If you are signed up to the Repeat Prescription or Electronic Prescription Service already, we will be talking to you soon about the move and asking if you would like us to fulfil your prescription to a pharmacy of your choice, please ask us for more information and we can sign you up today.

Don’t forget you can also come into your neighbourhood LloydsPharmacy store any time to speak to us if you need any help or want to talk about the services and advice we can offer.

We look forward to seeing you soon.

Kind regards

Rajdeep Gill

Cluster Manager”