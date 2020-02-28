Woodley couple mark launch consultancy business

EARLIER THIS month, husband and wife team, Kelly and Hester Grainger launched their consultancy business.

Based in Woodley, the pair hope that their company — Hudia — will help businesses grow through PR, social media and web design.

Mrs Grainger has been working in PR for almost 15 years and hopes to bring her expertise to the new business.

She has worked with big companies including Hitachi, Sports Relief and Mars, as well as a number of small businesses and start-ups.

Mr Grainger previously worked on the corporate side of Merlin Entertainments, Interface and PepsiCo.

He said: “We named the business after our children, as they are part of the reason I’ve left the corporate world behind.

“Setting up Hudia has given me more control, more flexibility and importantly more time together as a family.”

Mrs Grainger added: “We have wanted to set up a business since we went travelling together 18 years ago.

“Kelly’s experience of running sales teams; combined with his attention to detail, amazing memory and his quest for perfection are all great qualities. I couldn’t wish for a better business partner.”