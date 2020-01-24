Woodley duo to serve up wholesome pies at Emma's Kitchen next month.

A Woodley duo have been crafting handmade pies for four years, providing satisfied customers across the borough.

Founders of the Rural Pie Co. — Philip and Amy — pride themselves on their range of traditional pies and locally sourced fillings.

Sticking to the traditional definition of a pie — a filling fully encased in pastry, they make a range of pies both savoury and sweet, as well as a selection of sausage rolls, including one with caramelised onion throughout.

Offering something for all seasons, they also offer a range of cold pies with some unique flavours — ideal for the warmer months.

The Woodley-based company uses only locally-sourced, quality cuts of meat from free-range animals.

“We take pride in what we do,” said Amy. “We know our pies aren’t the cheapest, but they’re full, and they’re full of good quality, local ingredients.”

Staying local, their beef brisket and breakfast stout pie has been produced in collaboration with Siren Craft Brewery. The signature thin and crispy shortcrust pastry encases shredded beef brisket, slow cooked in Siren Craft Brew’s hearty Broken Dream breakfast stout, alongside sweet roasted shallots in a rich and silky stout gravy.

Once a month, visitors to Siren Craft Brewery can enjoy a Rural Pie at their Saturday street food events.

If you’re not a fan of beef, then the Rural Pie Co. also offers seven different chicken pies, three lamb pies and one vegetarian pie, made from asparagus, broccoli and cauliflower in a cheddar cheese sauce.

Keen to engage in the local community, Philip and Amy also supply Rams Rugby Club with hot pies.

“We’ve been supplying their pies for three years,” said Amy. “At their club, they run a food outlet for home games and we’ve now created an exclusive Rams Pie filled with lamb, carrot, peas and a secret recipe gravy.”

Sticking local, the company also sponsors Jess Tripp at Woodley United FC.

“Since we started, we’ve met lots of local businesses, and small businesses like to work together,” explained Amy.

“It’s a community and we all support each other, that’s why we wanted to stay local and support a small club like Woodley United.”

This year, they will be holding stalls at Wokingham Festival, Twyford Beer Festival, Twyford Fete and Sonning Regatta.

The Rural Pie Co. will be taking over Emma’s Kitchen, Twyford on Saturday, February 8 and Sunday, February 9 for lunch and dinner.

Individual pies cost £4.25 each, or £12.95 for a family sized pie.