Woodley Foodbank encourages children to design donation flyer and collection boxes

Woodley Foodbank has launched a food drive to encourage children to lead the way and organise donations.

The organisation is asking children to design a flyer to deliver to their neighbours inviting them to leave donations in a box outside the children’s homes. The flyer should read ‘Collecting for Foodbank’.

In a post on social media, the team at Woodley Foodbank said: “Ask your children to design a flyer to distribute around your neighbours stating that you are collecting for Woodley Foodbank, listing the items you are collecting and the times your collection box will be available for people to place food into.

“The kids then decorate a box to leave outside your house.

“When it is full, the kids can take the food to Woodley Baptist Church on any weekday morning 10am-12 noon to be taken to our food bank.

“Private message us via Facebook with your children’s names and which school they usually attend so we can present the children with Community Care Champion certificates when they are back at school.”

The team added: “For your safety, only leave the collection box out during daytime hours, always leave box in full view of road and only ask for people to donate in your street or small neighbourhood areas.”

Items to include on the donation list are:

Long-life milk and fruit juices

Tinned tuna

Tinned meals

Tinned veg, tomatoes and potatoes

Tinned baked beans and spaghetti hoops

Jars of pasta sauce

Teabags, instant coffee, sugar

Bottles of cooking oil and squashes

Tinned and instant soups

Sweet and savoury biscuits

Dried rice and noodles

Ketchup, jams and condiments

Standard toiletries (shower gel, shampoo, toothpaste)

Toilet rolls

The food bank currently reports an abundance of pasta.

Food parcels can be collected and donations left at Woodley Baptist Church.

If collecting on behalf of someone else, the Foodbank asks that you first contact them for this to be organised. It is open weekdays 10am-noon.

For more information and updates visit: www.facebook.com/WoodleyFoodbank or call 07806 658995