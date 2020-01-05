Woodley Light Operatic Society hopes you'll get in the singing habit

Preview night for its forthcoming musical to take place in Woodley

IF YOU’VE never sung in a musical before, a Woodley group are hoping you’ll get in the habit.

Woodley Light Operatic Society is holding a preview evening of its summer show Sister Act.

June might seem a long way away, but the group is already working on making the musical, which originally starred Whoopi Goldberg, come to life.

On Tuesday, January 7, from 7.30pm, the group will hold the sneak peek at Rivermead School on Loddon Bridge Road.

The production team will be available to talk to and there will be more details about how to audition for the show, which will be performed from June 10-13.

For more details, log on to www.wlos.co.uk