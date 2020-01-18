Woodley residents and charities receive grants from town council

ORGANISATIONS, individuals and charities that live or work within Woodley are celebrating after being given a boost from the town council.

At the Full Council Meeting held at the Oakwood Centre last month, nine organisations benefitted from community grants awarded by Woodley Town Council, while five individuals were also awarded grants

Woodley Town Mayor Cllr Kay Gilder presented Community Grants to the following organisations:

Berkshire Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre – £250 towards the cost of providing a range of treatments and therapies.

Kick Twist Cheerleading – £200 to purchase additional safety mats.

The Link Visiting Scheme – £250 towards the transport costs of visiting Woodley members in their homes and running community activities. The grant was collected by Marguerite Risby.

Ward and Wickham Ensemble – £200 towards the cost of providing free weekly performing arts classes for Woodley children. The grant was collected by Georgia Ward and Leoni Wickham.

Wokingham District Veteran Tree Association – £100 towards the cost of replacing IT and audiovisual equipment.

The grant was collected by Linda Martin.

Wokingham Job Support Centre – £200 towards the cost of providing internet access, training and support for job seekers. The grant was collected by Steven Polak.

Wokingham Volunteer Centre – £250 towards the cost of providing the ‘Green n Tidy’ gardening service and finding volunteers for many charities in Woodley. The grant was collected by Geraldine Durrant and Graham Powell.

Woodley Adopt a Street Project (WASP) – £200 to purchase additional equipment for the volunteers to use. The award was collected by Shelagh Flower.

Woodley Photographic Club – £200 towards the cost of a new, larger projector screen. The grant was collected by Mary Nash.

William Cowen

Woodley Town Mayor Cllr Kay Gilder also presented Community Grants to the following individuals: