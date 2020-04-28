Woodley residents invited to share pictures and memories of VE Day for 75th Anniversary

VE DAY celebrations will continue even through lockdown, as Woodley residents make preparations to mark the 75th anniversary.

Locals have been invited by Woodley Town Council and Woodley Town Centre to a VE Day Stay at Home Party on Friday May 8.

Those getting involved will be decorating their homes in red, white and blue, enjoying a picnic or special meal and celebrating from the comfort of their front rooms. Many will be stepping outside their homes and raising a glass to join in the nation’s toast at 3pm.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Woodley’s original Victory in Europe Day event in Woodford Park has been cancelled — but authorities are keen that the anniversary celebrations will happen in another form.

Brian Fennelly, Woodley Town Centre manager said: “We were looking to do something based on the Thursday night ‘Clap for Carers’ idea, we’d love for people to come outside at 3pm on Friday 8th May and raise a glass.

“We wanted to do something to mark the occasion in a fun way, to show our appreciation for what happened a long time ago. We are hoping lots of towns will do something similar and it’ll be a nationwide event. We’d love to get a little sing-along going.”

Organisers said they would like to hear from those who were celebrating 75 years ago as well as the many celebrating today.

“We’ve been getting lots of stories through,” added Mr Fennelly. “There were lots of street parties held in 1945. We’d particularly like to hear from people who have original memories of the 1945 VE day.”

Event planners are asking youngsters to get involved in the celebrations by writing a “Postcard to Dad’.

“Imagine you were a child 75 years ago, during the war,” explained Mr Fennelly. “We’d like you to write a letter to your Dad for when he comes back from the war. Write to him and make him feel welcome, tell him about the party you’re going to have, what food there will be to eat and how much you want to see him.”

To submit letters, stories, photographs and videos, email: tcm@woodley.gov.uk with ‘VE Day’ in the subject line.

Or post them on www.facebook.com/WoodleyCouncil/ or tag @Woodleycouncil.

