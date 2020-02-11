Woodley residents reassured over by-election polling card error

WOODLEY residents will have the chance to vote in an upcoming by-election — despite concerns over an error in the polling card.

The councillor for Coronation East ward, David Stares passed away in October last year.

His position has since been vacant, and a by-election at the end of the month will elect the next councillor for the ward.

There have been reports that the polling card sent to residents contained an error — referring to Wokingham Town Council instead of Woodley Town Council.

Woodley Town Council are reassuring residents that the other information remains correct.

Polling for the election will take place on Thursday, February 27 from 7am until 10pm at St John’s Church, Church Road, Woodley.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, February 11. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is Wednesday, February 12 at 5pm and to appoint a proxy vote is Wednesday, February 19, also at 5pm.