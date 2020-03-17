Woodley school to close 'until further notice' due to coronavirus

A Wooodley school is closing at the end of the school day tomorrow and no reopening date has yet been set.

Addington School in Woodlands Avenue said that the decision was not made lightly and “the wellbeing of all our pupils and their families is always at the heart of what we do”.

It will remain open on Wednesday, March 18, and run its after school club before closing its doors. A note on its website says that it will be closed “until further notice”.

In making the decision, it said it had discussed the decision with Wokingham Borough Council.

A letter home, sent to parents by headteacher Sara Attra and chair of governors Mark Trepte, said that it had had 43 staff members absent, this would rise to 64 as a result of new advice on social distancing for vulnerable groups.

The school also has vulnerable pupils on its school roll.

“Strategies published today stated by the government to keep vulnerable people safe cannot be rigorously enforced in our setting,” the letter noted.

To help parents, it has set up a dedicated home learning web page, and has additional support available for families that need additional help.

Ms Attra and Mr Trepte added: “We hope that this decision protects the health of the Addington community at an unprecedented time and wish all of our pupils and their families a safe next few weeks.”