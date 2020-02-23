Woodley to gain new town centre community garden – your view wanted

The new green space will help tackle tree root problem in Crockhamwell Road precinct

RESIDENTS are being invited to take part in a consultation over plans to bring a community garden to Woodley Town Centre.

The project is a partnership between Woodley Town Council, Woodley Town Centre Management Initiative and Wokingham Borough Council. It will introduce a raised community garden in front of Iceland.

The council said it wants to address the issue of tree roots, which have reportedly been a trip hazard to residents for some time.

People will be able to walk on either side of the garden to access the shops.

Cllr Keith Baker, leader of Woodley Town Council, said: “For Woodley residents it not only makes this area safer but it also provides a visually attractive scene, including new seating areas for them to sit down and rest, meet friends or simply eat their lunch.”

Woodley Town Council is asking residents to give their opinions on two aspects of the project: the wall material and plants.

The consultation about the retaining wall will conclude by the end of this month. The options the council are putting forward are a low level brick wall or timber sleepers.

The second consultation, about the garden’s content, is open for the next six weeks.

Ideas being discussed are a school community garden, grasses, and moss to absorb carbon from the surrounding air.

Residents can email feedback@woodley.gov.uk or visit www.woodley.gov.uk.