Woodley Townswomen’s Guild present cheque to homeless charity Launchpad at AGM

Woodley Townswomen’s Guild held its AGM on Thursday, March 5, and we were pleased to present a cheque to our chosen charity for the year.

Charity ambassador Andrew Harden-Sweetnam received the cheque for £500 on behalf of Launchpad, Reading’s leading homelessness prevention charity.

The money had been raised by holding an evening social, collecting coins, donations instead of Christmas cards, a sales table, raffles, craft and book sales and donations from our sub-groups.

Our officers reported that the last year had again been a busy one for our Guild. We had an outing to Bourton-on-the-Water and Stanway House, a trip to a Cockney Matinee and theatre trips to see Joseph and The Mousetrap.

We also went out for an afternoon tea and some of our members attended the Berkshire Federation 90th Birthday Tea Dance on a very hot day.

Our subgroups meet regularly – Rummikub, Scrabble, Mini-walks, Rambles, Book Group, Craft Group and Social Studies.

We meet at 7.45pm on the first Thursday of each month at Chapel Hall, Loddon Bridge Road, Woodley, RG5 4BG. We have about 60 members but visitors and prospective new members are always welcome.

Our next meeting will be on Thursday, April 2, when local historian, Joy Pibworth, will be coming to tell us about The Heroes of Woodley Airfield.

Lesley Powell

