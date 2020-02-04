Woodley United 0-1 Chalvey Sports: Kestrels edged out in one goal contest

WOODLEY were defeated by an own goal in an incredibly tight match which saw the Kestrels denied a point after an outstanding save from Chalvey Sports goalkeeper.

In a match spoilt by a wind blowing from touchline to touchline the only differences between the two sides being a Woodley United mistake that led to an early own goal and Chalvey’s keeper Matieo Giaccobbe producing an outstanding one hand save in the seventy first minute to deny centre back Max Swift his first goal for the club with a header from teenager debutant Josh Millo’s corner.

Despite four changes to the starting line up from the previous Tuesday’s game, Woodley started promising with Lamin Ceesay dangerous and applying pressure on the left flank but a ninth minute misunderstanding and a slip by Craig McCreeth saw Luke Axton-Hall pass back enter the home team’s net.

This did not deter United but while enjoying good possession in their visitors half were unable to test Giaccobbe until the thirty five minute when he dived full length to palm Tommy Boyd’s shot away to safety.

Full back Bobby Mitchell had a good run two minutes after the restart but his shot was straight at Giaccobbe. Substitute Millo forced Giaccobbe into a save which led to the corner kick that the debutant took which saw Giaccobbe’s one handed save to push the goal bound header from Swift over the cross bar.

Fourteen minutes from time McCreeth did well to block a shot when faced with a one on one situation which was followed by Connor Shingleton shooting wide.

Ceesay had another good run that led to the winger shooting from distance while Millo’s low cross two minutes from time saw Chalvey’s Ben Wall attempted clearance narrowly miss his own goal for a corner which was the closest either team came to any further score before the referee brought an end to the game.



Woodley: McCreeth, Whight, Mitchell (Jewell), Wood, Axton-Hall, Swift, Briggs, Swaine (Millo), Laschok (Anderson), Boyd, Ceesay Sub not used: Moore