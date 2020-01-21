Woodley United 2-2 Didcot Town Development: Kestrels pegged back but maintain unbeaten run

WOODLEY UNITED extended their unbeaten run to five games despite letting a two goal lead slip on a frosty evening against Didcot Town Development.

United took an early lead that was reward for their early enterprise when Max Laschok fired home in a crowded penalty area pass Town’s keeper Sam Eeles.

Woodley lost instrumental midfielder Harry Hawkins to a head injury in the 34th minute that required hospital attention, but with sub Sam Wood stepping into Hawkins’ role United maintained their rhythm and extended the lead in the 41st minute with a low strike by Ben Anderson.

However, Harry Hudson reduced the deficit two minutes into stoppage time when he reacted first to a loose ball following Pete Davies fine block off a Town shot.

It needed Davies to produce another good save in the 70th minute to keep the hosts in front but he could only watch Ty Hamilton curl a shot into the top right hand corner to level the scores seven minutes later.

Not deterred by this set back, Joe Sissons, who was enjoying an excellent game, saw a shot saved a minute later and then hit the side netting with six minutes remaining.

There was controversy in the forty first minute when good build up play saw Gareth Ainsworth pass to Lamin Ceesay who rounded Didcot’s substitute keeper and with an open goal fell to the ground following the keeper’s contact. Referee Thomas Kelly immediately stopped play with United expecting a penalty kick only to see the game restart with a Town free kick and a caution for Ceesay.

With the pitch freezing in places both teams played out the final minutes with honours even.



Woodley: Davies, Barron, Hagger, Sissons, Swift, Alexander, Ainsworth, Hawkins (Wood), Laschok, Anderson (Swabey), Briggs (Ceesay)

Sub not used: Swaine

Report by Mark Rozzier