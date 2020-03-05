Woodley United FC awarded community club award at Get Berkshire Active awards

WOODLEY UNITED Football Club were recognised for their work throughout 2019 as they were crowned as the ‘Community Club of the Year’ at the Get Berkshire Active awards.

Shortlisted as one of three finalists in competition against Shinfield Rangers and Virtue School of Gymnastics, Woodley saw off the other competition to win the award which was presented to them by Lucy Zeal, the High Sheriff of Berkshire at the eighth GBA awards.

Woodley United first team manager Jamie Williams said: “Special football club that I’m very proud of doing my bit for. So many people give up so much of their time for it to do what it does.”