Woodley United Ladies 1-1 Ascot United Ladies: Kestrels battle for point with Page-Smith equaliser

WOODLEY UNITED recovered from a goal behind as Rosie Page-Smith’s strike earned the Kestrels a point in the local derby against Ascot United Ladies.

Woodley started at a quick pace and saw Freya Jenkin’s first minute shot cleared by the feet of Ascot Unted’s keeper Lisa Phillips to safety.

However, the visitors quickly settled and saw an effort go over the home team cross bar and two minutes later Ellen Surtees cleared of the Woodley goal line. Buoyed by the pressure they were creating, Ascot took the lead in the 28th minute when Hannah Evans was allowed to run with the ball and fire to Nicole Haines right from the edge of the penalty area.

Three minutes later Lauren Townsend had an excellent chance to extend the lead only to fire into the side netting as the game went into half-time with the visitors holding a single goal lead.

An explosive start to the second half saw Evans shot at Haines from Ascot’s restart with Woodley levelling in the forty eighth minute with a fine solo goal from Rosie Page-Smith who fired past Phillips to beat the diving keeper at her near post.

The hosts went on to enjoy the better of the half with Ruth Pearson and Ellen Surtees seeing efforts narrowly fail to hit the target and Page-Smith firing over four minutes from the end, to leave the final score one apiece.

The Kestrels are in seventh place in the Southern Region Women’s Premier League, one position above Ascot. Their next fixture comes in the Chairman’s Cup with an away tie against Abingdon Town on Sunday.

Woodley United: N Haines, Scott, Wilkins (Hunt), Pearson (Haines), Gooch, Surtees, Penny (Benton), Sawyer, Page-Smith, Thomas, Jenkins Sub not used Tripp

Report by Mark Rozzier