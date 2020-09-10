Woodley United Ladies 5-2 Wargrave Women: Lambourne hat-trick sees Kestrels progress in Women’s FA Cup

Woodley United Ladies progressed in the FA Women’s cup following a comfortable victory against neighbours Wargrave in a match that saw some quality goals scored.

United started strongly with Holly Wilkins and Molly Lambourne seeing efforts go wide before Wargrave opened the scoring with their first goal attempt against the run of play in the thirteenth minute.

Woodley United Ladies v Wargrave Women. Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

With Woodley looking for a free kick following a challenge in the centre circle, play continued to Wargrave’s right wing where a cross was met and fired into the top right hand corner of Nicole Haines’ goal from twenty yards.

Woodley continued to press and force corners but were thwarted by Wargrave defending deep in numbers.

The equaliser came in the 34th minute when a Wargrave goal kick fell to Lambourne who took a couple of steps before firing from outside the penalty area into the bottom right hand corner of the goal net.

United continued as they did in the first half taking the game to the opposition and where rewarded in the fifty fifth minute when Mollie Haines’ cross was met by debutant Bethan Poole at the far post to give Woodley the lead with a left foot shot.

This goal saw Wargrave have to be more adventurous in their play and in doing so this allowed more space for Woodley to attack.

May Hamblin was denied in the seventy fourth minute when she reacted first to Nicole Haines’ clearance but her shot was cleared off the goal line.

A minute later Woodley did score when Lambourne beat the Wargrave keeper to a Becca Gooch cross. Hamblin was again denied with another goal line clearance before Ellen Surtees hit a free kick from twenty five yards in the eightieth minute for Woodley’s fourth.

Woodley completed their scoring a minute from normal time when Lambourne completed her hat trick with a penalty following Mollie Haines’ cross being headed goal wards by Jade Scott only to be handled.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time Wargave won a free kick, which was met on the edge of the penalty area and volley past Haines.

Woodley will host Milton United on Sunday, September 20 in the preliminary round.

Woodley United Women: N Haines, Crook, Measham (Cooke), Surtees, Gooch, Sawyer, M Haines, Poole (Quinn), Lambourne, Hamblin (Hunt), Wilkins (Scott)