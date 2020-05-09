Woodley United Ladies raise over £1000 for RBH Charity

WOODLEY United Ladies have surpassed their £1000 donation target in their fundraising event for the Royal Berks Charity.



The Southern Region Women’s Premier League side have decided to walk or run the collated distance of their remaining away trips after the league was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.



Covering a combined distance of 1,013km — or 630 miles — as of Tuesday the team has racked up an impressive total of 717.05km, leaving just 295km to be completed in the following days.



A superb effort from the team has seen them currently cover a significant amount of their total, with more than 118km being completed in a single day on Monday, while Tuesday’s effort saw the Kestrels add another 93km to the total.



The total number of donations for the Royal Berks Charity on the Woodley United Ladies run or walk away games challenge has now surpassed the £1000 target, with £1035 currently rasied.

To find out more about the challenge and to donate visit:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/woodleyunitedladies