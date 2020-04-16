Woodley woman shaves head, rasing £700 for Royal Berkshire Hospital

AFTER her musical idol shaved their head for charity, a Woodley woman was inspired to do the same, and support the NHS in the process.

Gemma Green lost her locks after American singer, Pink did the same in December.

Ms Green was aiming to raise £250 for the Royal Berkshire Hospital – which would provide enough sets of PPE for one intensive care bed for two days.

On Wednesday, April 8, Ms Green live-streamed the shave on social media in the hope to raise more money for the hospital.

Her two children helped guide the clippers, to remove all her hair.

Ms Green posed with her shaven head.

Now, she has raised £726 for Royal Berkshire Hospital, tripling her original target.

Speaking to Wokingham.Today, she said: “I’m so happy to have smashed my fundraising goal.

“I originally aimed for £250 because that meant, if each of my Facebook friends donated a pound, we’d hit the target.

“I’ve already had confirmation that the donations have been sent to the NHS, ready for them to buy more PPE in the coming weeks.”