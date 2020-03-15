Woodley's first vegan market see shoppers snap up a range of meat-free treats

IT RAINED, some stalls stayed away due to coronavirus, but it still sparkled, and shoppers came out in a show of support.

Woodley’s first vegan market was held on Sunday, March 15, bringing a wealth of treats to shoppers in the Crockhamwell Road precinct.

The event will be held on a monthly basis, serving vegan-style ‘meats’, sandwich fillers, cakes and drinks.

Ethically sourced crafts and treats are also available.

The event is an extension from the popular Wokingham version, and the company behind it, Sparkle Vegan Events, has also branched out into vegan-friendly wedding fayres.

Organiser Sarah Zeneli said: “We’re really pleased to expand. We’re pleased that vegans in Woodley no longer have to shop online.

“The stallholders are happy to come to another town, serving cakes, wines and more – there’s been a really good choice of food.

“The market here will go from strength to strength.”

Giles Lovell from The Dough Boy, preparing some seitan wraps

One of the stalls was The Dough Boy, a fast food company offering a range of plant-based wraps filled with seitan, a vegan meat alternative.

Flavours on offer were a hoisin duck-style, masala flavoured and a ‘chicken’ roast dinner.

Giles Lovett, who runs the stall, said he started the business last August at a church fayre and since then “It’s been going really well, seitan is definitely on trend”.

May’s Refillables had a range of household goods for sale

And a familiar face to many is Maya’s Refillables, which has weekly stalls at Wednesday’s artisan market in Woodley, and in Wokingham’s Market Place on Fridays and Saturdays.

As well as cosmetics, laundry and homeware goods, she also had a good stock of toilet rolls.

Badger offering some of his vegan sandwich fillers

‘Badger’ – “that’s how everyone knows me” – was offering dairy and egg-free sandwich fillers. His business won the Independent Vegan Business award at last year’s Vegan Awards.

“I’ve been a vegan for eight years and vegetarian for 40,” he said. “I watched a film (on farming methods) and thought, “I can’t do that”. I’ve never thought it was right to kill animals.”

He had come to Woodley from Bromley in Kent: “This is reasonably local to me,” he said. “I enjoy the markets, I don’t generally do outdoor ones, but thought I’d try this”.

Jayne’s Vegan Bakes

Jayne’s Vegan Bakes was one of two stalls offering a range of cookies, pastries and cakes. They are based in Bracknell and have been operating for almost a year.

Jayne, who bakes everything herself, said: “We’ve been doing Wokingham’s vegan market and really enjoying it.

“We’re very pleased, it’s taking off well – we’d love more people to become vegans.”

The next Woodley vegan market will take place on Sunday, April 19.