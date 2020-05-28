Woosehill couple use beans to boost contact on the frontline

A Woosehill company has donated its products to hospital staff in an effort to keep those on the frontline connected.

Edge Beanbags– run by husband and wife Paul and Philippa Stephens- gave 30 of their techbed mini beanbags to Royal Surrey Hospital after receiving confirmation for the safety of their materials.

The bespoke products, made from medical vinyl, allow smartphones to be positioned freely without the need for physical contact with the devices.

A Techbed Mini being used to video call.

Paul explains: “When lockdown hit we identified a new use for our products and thought it would be silly to do nothing about it.

“We obtained the correct materials for the job from some of our larger projects up north.”

The vinyl is the same material used in the Nightingale hospitals and can be easily sterilised in between uses.

Paul adds: “The beanbags have been donated to nurses who have used them to conduct Zoom calls between Covid-19 wards.

We’ve also been informed of their use by one Covid-19 patient who was able to Facetime loved ones using a phone placed on the beanbag.”

The generous duo, who manage all stages of production and distribution from their Wokingham garage, also expressed their contentment with their product’s new use.

Paul Stephens working on the products from his Woosehill garage.

“We’re chuffed that something designed and built by us is being put to use in this way,” says Paul.

“We are keen to help more hospitals and are happy to send the products to any that are interested.”

For more information about Edge Beanbags and to view the full product collection including beanbag furniture and pet beds log on to edgebeanbags.co.uk/.