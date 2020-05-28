Words of encouragement placed on Woodley railway bridge

A COLLECTION of handmade words of encouragement have been placed over a railway bridge in Woodley aimed at helping people who are going through a difficult time in their lives.

The laminated signs offer inspiration and help for anyone who may be considering suicide.

They include slogans such as, “Try not to think about the future, just focus on getting through today” and “Don’t let your dark thoughts win”.

There are also signs pointing people in the direction of helplines, including the Samaritans, domestic abuse shelters and Childline.

Each has been placed on the metal railings on the bridge at Warren Road, and the initiative has been praised by people on social media.

One said: “Someone has spent a lot of time and effort making lots of these messages of hope for those who are struggling with life at the moment. Well done whoever you are.”

Another said: “So thoughtful”, and a third said: “These should be on all bridges”.

Anyone who needs help can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123, or email jo@samaritans.org