Work almost finished for £4.4m expansion of Addington School

The Woodley SEND school will have increased capacity for 50 more pupils in September

BUILDING work for the £4.4million single-storey block at Addington School is now in the final stages.

This means the Ofsted-rated outstanding school will be able to increase its capacity by about 50 students from September.

More young people will access SEND education at the school in Woodlands Avenue, meaning they will be taught closer to home, making families’ lives easier by reducing journey times, as well as reducing the council’s travel costs.

The building includes four classrooms, a café and social breakout areas.

Construction of the new block follows the opening of two new multi-use games areas (MUGAs), a new sensory path and an expanded car park at the end of September 2019.

It follows the announcement of plans to build the new 150-place Oak Tree School.

The free school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Winnersh is a partnership between Wokingham Borough Council, Reading Borough Council and Brighter Future and will be operated by the Maiden Erlegh Trust.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services at WBC said: “I’m delighted to see the Addington School expansion nearing completion and us opening its doors over the next few months.

“We’re determined to provide fantastic educational facilities for our SEND young people and with 50 places soon to be opened at the Ofsted-rated outstanding Addington, and more on the way at the new school in Winnersh, we’re providing the space to do this.”

Picture: Stewart Turkington

Sara Attra, headteacher at Addington School said: “Everyone at Addington School is excited to see the finishing touches being put to our new building.

“It will perfectly fit the needs of our sixth form students and staff as well as allowing us to provide an outstanding education to even more young people in Wokingham borough. Our sixth form students can’t wait to use the excellent facilities in their new home and we are all looking forward to the day when we can cut the ribbon and officially open the building in the new school year.”

Claire Wakelin, studio director at HLM Architects added: “This expansion means that more local children are able to take advantage of the great educational offerings at Addington School without having to travel far from their homes.

“The team worked hard to create a safe and nurturing environment that both inspires and brings a sense of place, helping future pupils achieve their best potential. Working with our partners at Reds10 also meant we were able to optimise sustainability across the construction phase. Our commitment to using the most eco-friendly materials throughout also helps ensure site longevity with minimal environmental impact.”

The construction was completed by modular construction specialists Reds10, so that the majority of work could be done off site, and reduce disruption to the school and its students.

Picture: Stewart Turkington

Michael Ruddick, commercial director at Reds10, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure working in collaboration with our partners HLM, Wokingham Council and Addington School to deliver their new sixth form building.

“The Reds10 team are proud of the building we have delivered. While pushing the boundaries of off-site construction and providing a truly visually amazing educational space, we were able to significantly reduce the overall programme for delivery and achieve sustainable, enhanced carbon reduction features. All without compromising on the comfort of the building.”

An official opening on the new building and other facilities will take place in the autumn.