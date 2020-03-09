Work begins on wildlife-friendly green bridge in Arborfield

A WILDLIFE-friendly bridge is being built to provide safe crossing over the new Arborfield Cross Relief Road.

Work started on Friday to build a tree-lined green bridge which can be used by pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and wildlife.

The bridge has been designed to blend into the landscape and will follow the route of the existing public right of way, linking Arborfield Court Woodland and Spring Copse, which lie on either side of the new relief road.

The scheme includes hedgerow planting, trees and grassland in the hopes that wildlife will use the bridge to cross the relief road.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for transport and highways, said: “With the installation of this green bridge we look forward to offering a new route across the Arborfield Cross Relief Road for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders, as well as a safe passage for local wildlife.

“This is an important milestone in the council’s major highways project, which is part of a £1billion investment in infrastructure across the borough.”

The Arborfield Cross Relief Road will also have a pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.

The new 2.3km road will link the A327 north of Greensward Lane to the A327 south of the Langley Common Road roundabout.

It is hoped the road will reduce congestion and create opportunities for more sustainable travel, providing traffic relief in Arborfield, Arborfield Cross and the surrounding rural lanes.